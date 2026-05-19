Jose Mari Chan returns to stage for major PICC concert

Joining the veteran balladeer are rising singer Kolette Madelo, “Tawag ng Tanghalan” champion Lyka Estrella, and “Tawag ng Tanghalan” first duo champions JM Dela Cerna and Marielle Montellano.

The concert title draws inspiration from Chan’s 1969 debut single “Deep in My Heart,” paying tribute to his musical legacy while also marking his first performance at the newly renovated PICC.

Chan remains one of the country’s most beloved OPM artists, widely recognized for timeless hits including the Christmas classic Christmas in Our Hearts.

Tickets are available through TicketWorld and the official Facebook page of QR Event Solution Inc..