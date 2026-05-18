Kaye Abad reveals breast cancer battle

The video documented her treatments, moments of fear, and the unwavering support she received from her family, especially husband Paul Jake Castillo.

The actress became emotional as she recalled the moment her doctor finally delivered the news she had long prayed for.

“She declared, as of now you can declare that you’re a survivor and you’re cancer free… I’ve been waiting for this day,” Abad said while embracing Castillo in tears.

Looking back, Abad admitted she entered the journey uncertain about what lay ahead.

“From the very first day na nag-start ako mag-film for this vlog, wala akong idea what was ahead of me. I didn’t know what treatments I would go through, how hard the journey would be, or if I would even survive it,” she said.

“For one year, ang daming moments of uncertainty. But also so much faith, hope, and love that carried me through. And today I can finally say, I am a cancer survivor.”

Abad revealed that her health concerns began in 2024 after she experienced persistent abdominal pain, which later led doctors to discover gallbladder stones. Following surgery, her doctors encouraged her to undergo additional screenings, including a mammogram.

What initially appeared to be a routine precaution eventually became life-changing.

“While the doctor was talking, parang lumulutang ang mga words na sinasabi niya. Parang hindi ko ma-absorb. Ang clear lang sa akin is ’yung sinabi niya na from the photo of the mammogram it’s 95% malignant,” she recalled.

The actress later learned that she had tested positive for breast cancer.

Despite the diagnosis, Abad said her faith became her strongest anchor throughout the ordeal.

“I know I’ll be okay. God is good. I know everything will be okay and kaya ko ’to,” she said.

The couple eventually decided to continue her treatment in Singapore in hopes of receiving the best possible care.

Throughout the vlog, Abad shared vulnerable moments, including saying goodbye to her children before leaving Cebu and enduring treatments while trying to remain strong for her family.

“This is the most heart-wrenching part… I will miss these guys. I hope I won’t be staying too long there,” she said tearfully while speaking about her sons.

Even amid uncertainty, Abad said fear never fully consumed her because of her deep trust in God.

“Pero walang takot. Walang halong takot kasi alam kong hindi ako pababayaan ng Diyos,” she said.

She also reflected on the emotional toll of quietly carrying the illness while trying to continue life as normally as possible.

“I didn’t pretend I wasn’t sick. I just pretended to be well,” she shared.

Now officially declared cancer-free, Abad described herself as a survivor — a title earned through months of treatment, prayers, and resilience.