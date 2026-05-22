Angelica Panganiban on feeling lost despite fame

“Sinong mag-aakala na may chance ka at makakaramdam ka ng depression or ng kaguluhan sa isip mo habang surrounded kang masasayahing tao?” Angelica shared.

The actress admitted that despite excelling professionally and appearing strong in public, she privately felt disconnected from herself and unsure of who she truly was outside of her career.

“Sabi ko kay John, ‘Hindi ko na kilala ang sarili ko. Ang dami kong ginagawa tapos napo-portray ko ang sarili ko with flying colors. Pero si Angelica, wala na siya. Nasa’n siya?’” she recalled emotionally.

Angelica revealed that she often found herself crying while questioning why fulfillment still felt incomplete despite achieving the dreams she worked hard for since childhood.

“Para sa isang 24 or 22 years old na dalaga, tapos lost ka, hindi mo na alam ang identity mo. Ito na pala ‘yun? Ito na ‘yung success? Mula pagkabata ko, pinangarap ko, pinaghirapan ko. Bakit hindi ka happy? Happy ka, pero bakit parang may kulang,” she said.

Her honest reflections resonated with many viewers, especially those who have silently struggled with emotional exhaustion despite outward success. Through her openness, Angelica shed light on the reality that personal battles can exist even behind glamorous careers and public admiration.