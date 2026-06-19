Quake damage climbs to P1.36B: NDRRMC

The updated figure, released Friday, is higher than the P1.29 billion recorded on 17 June. The NDRRMC said the quake damaged 799 infrastructure facilities across the Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The agency also reported that 61,119 houses were affected, including 13,691 that were completely destroyed. All figures remain subject to validation and verification as damage assessments continue.

Meanwhile, casualty figures under verification remain at 78 deaths, 1,339 injured, and 32 missing persons, with most cases recorded in the Davao Region and Soccsksargen.