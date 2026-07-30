“[This is] a gathering that brings together individuals and institutions who believe that sustainable investments can transform communities, strengthen enterprises and safeguard our forest for future generations”, the DENR-FMB Assistant Director Ray Thomas Kabigting said in his keynote message.

Among those DENR-accredited CBFM organizations include the Caunayan Multi-Purpose Cooperative in Ilocos Norte, Kinapian Multi-purpose Cooperative in Ilocos Sur, Mataga-ay Coffee Growers and Producers Cooperative in Quirino, Katilingban Sang Pamuluyo Nga Naga Atipan Sang Watershed Sang Maasin in Ilo-ilo, Baslay Highland Agriculture Cooperative in Negros Oriental, San Isidro Farmers Agriculture Cooperative in Catanduanes, Mabuhay Timberland Farmers Multi-Purpose Cooperative in Agusan Del Sur and Del Monte Farmers Association in Davao Del Norte.

Products presented were Sarakat fiber and mat, raw and processed coconut, turmeric and ginger tea, coffee beans and powder, handwoven bamboo products, abaca fibers, Falcata veneer and lumber and handicrafts from fossilized cacao leaves and its wood.

Meanwhile, potential investors and partners present in the investment forum include Asian Development Bank, Banco de Oro (BDO), Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), Ayala Corporation, and Shell Pilipinas Corporation.

"What we want to achieve through this forum is to connect the people's organizations—those that have long been protecting our forests and producing products from these forest areas—with our partners, local government units, legislators, and banks, so that they can help address their needs when it comes to financing, capital infusion, and [business] expansion,” Kabigting said in a media interview, adding nature-based investments and social enterprises can thrive while promoting environment conservation and protection.