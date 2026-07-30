"Hindi na natin pwedeng iwanan sa huli ang ating mga guro at mag-aaral sa pinaka malalayong sulok ng bansa," Education Secretary Sonny Angara said.

"Sa pangunguna ni Pangulong Marcos, ginagawan natin ng konkretong solusyon ang matagal nang problema: ang siguraduhing may maayos na silid-aralan, may sapat at protektadong guro, at magiging mas accessible ang mga paaralan sa mga mag-aaral," he added.

Under Republic Act No. 12321, DepEd will serve as the lead implementing agency and issue guidelines identifying schools covered by the program. The department said it will review its existing classification system to align it with the law.

Schools may qualify based on factors such as geographic isolation, conflict or disaster vulnerability, and areas where more than 75 percent of learners belong to Indigenous Peoples communities. Schools established within ancestral domains must also comply with the Indigenous Peoples' Rights Act, including Free, Prior and Informed Consent requirements.

The law also directs DepEd to develop a National Last Mile and GIDA School Map within one year of its effectivity to guide planning, funding and program implementation. The map must be updated at least every three years.

To improve access to education, the measure sets a national standard requiring schools to be located within a three-kilometer walkable distance from learners' homes whenever feasible.

In areas where terrain, geography or security concerns make access difficult, DepEd and local government units are mandated to provide transportation assistance and alternative learning delivery modes, while the Department of Public Works and Highways will build access roads that meet accessibility standards.

The law further provides incentives and support packages for teaching and non-teaching personnel assigned to remote schools, alongside professional development opportunities through the National Educators Academy of the Philippines and the Teacher Education Council.

It also introduces localized recruitment mechanisms that prioritize residents, culturally and linguistically aligned applicants, and Indigenous knowledge holders and culture-bearers.

DepEd said it is finalizing the implementing rules and technical guidelines to ensure the seamless rollout of the law once it takes effect next month.###