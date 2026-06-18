Mindanao quake death toll rises to 78, NDRRMC says

In its latest situational report, the NDRRMC said the number of deaths increased from 68 as of 16 June to 78, with 21 fatalities recorded in the Davao Region and 57 in Soccsksargen.

The agency added that 30 people remain missing, including 13 in the Davao Region and 17 in Soccsksargen.

The earthquake affected 346,413 families, or 1,414,752 individuals, across 573 barangays in Regions IX, XI and XII, as well as the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

According to Situational Report No. 10, released on Thursday, 81,855 people remain displaced. Of these, 18,504 are staying in 45 evacuation centers, while 63,351 are temporarily sheltered outside evacuation facilities.

The NDRRMC also reported that 74,657 houses sustained damage, including 13,681 that were totally destroyed and 60,976 that suffered partial damage. Region XII accounted for the highest number of damaged houses with 58,522.

Infrastructure damage was estimated at P148 million, affecting 774 facilities across Regions IX, XI, XII and BARMM.

The earthquake also affected 134 road sections and 41 bridges, with 25 roads and 12 bridges remaining impassable.

Power outages were recorded in 47 cities and municipalities, while water supply disruptions affected 16 localities. Communication services were disrupted in 20 areas, although most have since been restored.

As of 18 June, a total of 14 cities and municipalities remained under a state of calamity as response and recovery efforts continued in quake-affected communities.