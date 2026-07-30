According to the 203rd Infantry (Bantay Kapayapaan) Brigade, authorities served a warrant of arrest against Binay Serrano, also known as "Samay," who was identified as the alleged medical and logistics officer of Platoon GMT under the Southern Regional Military Area 4D.

Serrano faces a murder charge under Criminal Case No. R25-12586.

Authorities also apprehended Cristina Pasion, a Filipino-American woman whom security officials identified as having links to the CPP-NPA. She was found with Serrano when the warrant was served.

The Army said Pasion, who was identified as a member of Migrante International, had reportedly been with fellow Filipino-American Chantal Anicoche and alleged NPA members in Mindoro as early as December 2025.

Security authorities also alleged that Pasion was among those who wrote entries in a notebook recovered from an encounter site, which contained notes on the group's activities, internal discussions and experiences while staying with the armed movement.

The Army added that Pasion allegedly remained with the group following encounters in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro, on March 24 and 29, 2026.

Following standard procedures, Pasion was turned over to the Bureau of Immigration for the appropriate disposition of her alleged immigration violations.

Maj. Gen. Ramon Zagala, commander of the 2nd Infantry (Jungle Fighter) Division, said the arrests demonstrate what the military described as the CPP-NPA-NDF's efforts to build international support networks.

"This development shows how elaborate the CPP-NPA-NDF's international solidarity work has become. Through front organizations, personal networks, and deceptive narratives, they attempt to reach young people even beyond the Philippines and draw them into a violent and futile cause," Zagala said.

He added that the case should serve as a warning to foreign nationals and young advocates against joining what the military described as the communist armed movement.

The 2nd Infantry Division said it will continue intelligence-driven operations with the PNP, Bureau of Immigration and other government agencies to dismantle the remaining CPP-NPA-NDF network in Southern Tagalog.