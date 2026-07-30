According to LTFRB, both accreditation for MTPP and the issuance of the Provisional Authority for taxi riders will be based on the rider cap allocated by the Motorcycle Taxi Technical Working Group per MTPP.

“We have implemented measures not only to ensure that the process will be smooth and comfortable for the motorcycle taxi community but also to achieve our main goal of coming up with an orderly and systematic way of public transportation,” Chairman Vigor Mendoza II said.

Meanwhile, the agency noted new players will not be accepted as slots limited to those riders already given a go signal by the Technical Working Group.

The LTFRB recently ordered temporary suspension on the onboarding of new ride-hailing service units and riders following confirmed reports of allowing more drivers and riders beyond the limit set by the agency.

“The move was intended to cleanse the rank which the LTFRB said will benefit the entire ride-hailing service community,” the agency said.