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Mindanao quake leaves widespread devastation, death toll rises to 68

The Senate is focusing its efforts on assisting communities affected by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Mindanao, with Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian saying nearly P20 billion in national reconstruction funds and almost P50 billion in local government support funds are available for recovery and rebuilding, particularly for damaged hospitals, schools, roads and bridges.
The Senate is focusing its efforts on assisting communities affected by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Mindanao, with Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian saying nearly P20 billion in national reconstruction funds and almost P50 billion in local government support funds are available for recovery and rebuilding, particularly for damaged hospitals, schools, roads and bridges.AFP
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A powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Sarangani on 8 June left a heavy toll in the regions of Mindanao, with government monitoring as of 16 June reporting significant casualties, widespread displacement, and billions in damage to infrastructure and agriculture.

The Senate is focusing its efforts on assisting communities affected by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Mindanao, with Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian saying nearly P20 billion in national reconstruction funds and almost P50 billion in local government support funds are available for recovery and rebuilding, particularly for damaged hospitals, schools, roads and bridges.
Mindanao quake death toll rises to 65; over 736,000 affected

Based on the latest data, fatalities have reached 68 across Regions 11 and 12, with 33 people still missing, raising concerns that the final death toll may still increase as search and retrieval operations continue.

The earthquake’s impact has extended far beyond fatalities, with thousands reported ill or injured across Mindanao, with multiple cases remaining categorized as ill or injured but uncategorized in official breakdowns in Regions 11 and 12.

  • Jose Abad Santos: 40 cases

  • Magsaysay: 1 case

  • Sarangani: 189 cases

  • South Cotabato: 948 cases

  • Sultan Kudarat: 21 cases

  • Cotabato: 101 cases

  • Basilan (BARMM): 1 case

Quake displaces thousands of families

The earthquake has displaced 338,000 families, or approximately 1.38 million Filipinos, with 45 evacuation centers currently active, which temporarily house around 19,700 individuals.  

In a separate statement, infrastructure damage was found to have reached alarming levels, with total losses estimated at P1.13 billion, according to the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Asec. Bernardo Rafaelito R. Alejandro on Monday.

Along with this, agriculture has also been heavily affected, with damages reaching P29.8 million, further threatening livelihoods in already vulnerable communities.

In response, government assistance has already reached affected communities, with a total of P156.6 million provided to families, along with P8.1 million in aid distributed to local government units and municipalities.

Currently, search, rescue, and relief operations remain ongoing as authorities continue to verify casualty figures, locate missing persons, and restore essential services in severely affected areas.

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