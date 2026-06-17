Mindanao quake leaves widespread devastation, death toll rises to 68

Based on the latest data, fatalities have reached 68 across Regions 11 and 12, with 33 people still missing, raising concerns that the final death toll may still increase as search and retrieval operations continue.

The earthquake’s impact has extended far beyond fatalities, with thousands reported ill or injured across Mindanao, with multiple cases remaining categorized as ill or injured but uncategorized in official breakdowns in Regions 11 and 12.

Jose Abad Santos: 40 cases

Magsaysay: 1 case

Sarangani: 189 cases

South Cotabato: 948 cases

Sultan Kudarat: 21 cases

Cotabato: 101 cases

Basilan (BARMM): 1 case

Quake displaces thousands of families

The earthquake has displaced 338,000 families, or approximately 1.38 million Filipinos, with 45 evacuation centers currently active, which temporarily house around 19,700 individuals.

In a separate statement, infrastructure damage was found to have reached alarming levels, with total losses estimated at P1.13 billion, according to the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Asec. Bernardo Rafaelito R. Alejandro on Monday.

Along with this, agriculture has also been heavily affected, with damages reaching P29.8 million, further threatening livelihoods in already vulnerable communities.

In response, government assistance has already reached affected communities, with a total of P156.6 million provided to families, along with P8.1 million in aid distributed to local government units and municipalities.

Currently, search, rescue, and relief operations remain ongoing as authorities continue to verify casualty figures, locate missing persons, and restore essential services in severely affected areas.