PNP eyes anti-hazing angle in Ateneo drowning probe

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said investigators are examining possible violations of the Anti-Hazing Act in connection with the deaths of Blue Eagles players Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili, who drowned during a training activity in Dipaculao, Aurora on 8 June. The probe is being conducted under the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to ensure a thorough investigation.

"We owe it to the grieving families of Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili to complete a full and impartial investigation before drawing any conclusion. Rushing the process may overlook critical facts that determine whether this was an accident, negligence, or a possible violation of the law," Nartatez said.

Former Ateneo men's basketball coach Thomas Anthony "Tab" Baldwin appeared before the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) headquarters at Camp Crame on Friday as part of the fact-finding inquiry.

The CIDG said about 80 percent of the investigation has been completed, with at least 48 individuals subpoenaed and the remaining witnesses scheduled to appear on 19 and 22 June. Authorities hope to submit their full report to the Department of Justice next week.

Nartatez said investigators are exploring all possible angles, noting that hazing may involve not only physical harm but also exposure to dangerous conditions or psychological pressure. Authorities are also examining possible lapses in supervision and accountability by those who organized the activity.

"Our hope is that schools, coaches, and sports organizations clearly understand that the safety and welfare of students must always come first," he said.