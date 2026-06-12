PNP expects full cooperation in probe of Ateneo athletes' drowning

Nartatez said witness testimonies remain crucial in establishing the sequence of events that led to the deaths of Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili, members of the Ateneo men's basketball team.

"Ateneo is a highly respected institution with a strong support system for basketball, and we appreciate its commitment to cooperate in the entire investigation process in the interest of truth," Nartatez said.

"We owe the parents and the people a clear explanation of what really happened amid all the speculations circulating on social media," he added.

The PNP, through the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), confirmed that subpoenas have been issued to Ateneo basketball players and coaches as part of an ongoing fact-finding investigation.

Authorities are also examining possible violations of Republic Act No. 11053, or the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018, as part of the broader inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the team's beach resort activity.

Earlier findings by the Aurora Police Provincial Office indicated no evidence of foul play, although investigators continue to gather witness statements and corroborate information from all parties involved.

Nartatez assured the public that the investigation would be conducted fairly and in accordance with the law.

"I assure everyone that due process will be strictly observed in the course of the investigation. We will ensure that the probe is impartial and independent," the PNP chief said.