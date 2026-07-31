Madonna and Child Medical Center (MCMC), a Mount Grace Hospital, celebrated its 50th anniversary by honoring five decades of compassionate healthcare, community service, and excellence in medical education.

The golden anniversary highlighted the hospital's enduring commitment to patients, healthcare professionals, and the communities it serves.

One of the celebration's highlights was the Inter-Nursing School Quiz Bowl Competition, which gathered nursing students from across Northern Mindanao in a friendly contest that showcased knowledge, teamwork, and the next generation of healthcare professionals. The event reflected MCMC's long-standing support for nursing education and its partnerships with academic institutions.

The hospital also extended its anniversary celebration beyond its walls through a Community Care Initiative at West City Central School, where teachers and school personnel received health and wellness services. The outreach underscored MCMC's belief that quality healthcare should extend into the communities it serves.

As part of the celebration, the hospital unveiled a commemorative mural titled "Past, Present, Future," symbolizing MCMC's journey from its humble beginnings to becoming one of Northern Mindanao's trusted healthcare institutions while reaffirming its vision for the years ahead.

The festivities concluded with a Gala Night recognizing employees whose years of dedicated service have helped shape the hospital's legacy. Their commitment, compassion, and professionalism continue to define the institution's culture of care.

As Madonna and Child Medical Center celebrates its golden milestone, it reaffirmed its commitment to delivering compassionate, high-quality healthcare while remaining a trusted partner for patients, families, and communities for generations to come.