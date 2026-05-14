Man found dead inside a residence in Laoag City after suffering from stomach pain

Initial investigation revealed that the victim’s neighbor, Mark Lester Dela Cruz Duldulao, 44, discovered the lifeless body lying on the victim’s bed at around 7:30 a.m. He immediately sought medical and police assistance after making the discovery.

Further inquiry showed that the victim had reportedly been suffering from stomach pain, loose bowel movement, and vomiting since around 8:30 a.m. on 12 May, according to his nephew, Francis Joed Duldulao Jimenez, 31.

Responding investigators conducted an ocular inspection of the room and found no signs of violence or foul play. Authorities also noted that the victim’s personal belongings and valuables remained intact.

Dr. Rodrigo Catcatan of the Laoag City Health Office, who conducted the post-mortem examination, confirmed that there were no externally inflicted injuries on the body. The cause of death was determined to be cardiac arrest secondary to acute myocardial infarction. Authorities estimated that the victim had been dead for approximately four hours before being discovered.