Two found dead inside vehicle along TPLEX in Tarlac

The Tarlac Police Provincial Office (TPPO) said forensic experts are conducting an investigation to determine the cause of death of the two victims.

TPPO Provincial Director Col. Harry Ruiz Lorenzo III urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information on social media while the investigation is ongoing.

He assured the public that authorities will release official information once the investigation has been completed.

“Patuloy pa ring inaalam ng pulisya ang buong detalye ng insidente,” Lorenzo said.