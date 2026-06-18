PCSO expands charity programs with healthcare, housing, and community aid

In Mandaluyong City, PCSO distributed 100 ChariTimba food packs to Samahan ng Tulong Kamay Association Inc., a non-government organization based in Rodriguez, Rizal, under its Corporate Social Responsibility Program. The assistance, formally turned over by Executive Assistant VI Maria Katrina Nicole Contacto-Ventanilla to association president Agnes Amado, will benefit indigent families, senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

The agency also continued its medical outreach efforts by conducting a medical and dental mission in Atok, Benguet on 9 June. Led by Dr. Rouel Aparato and personnel from the Medical Services Department, the activity served 144 patients through medical consultations and provided dental services to 88 individuals. Free medicines, electrocardiogram procedures and tooth extractions were also offered.

To further strengthen local healthcare services, PCSO donated additional medicine supplies to the municipality, formally received by Municipal Health Officer Dominga Nazir, while Mayor Franklin Smith thanked the agency for bringing essential medical services to remote communities.

Another medicine donation reached Bautista, Pangasinan, where PCSO turned over P60,000 worth of medicines to the local government. Municipal Councilor Mylene De Leon said the supplies will be distributed during an upcoming medical mission benefiting indigent residents.

Beyond healthcare assistance, PCSO also celebrated a life-changing milestone for one Filipino family after a 60-year-old farmer claimed the P25-million jackpot prize in the Super Lotto 6/49 draw held on 10 May.

The winner, who has been playing PCSO lotto games for more than three decades, said the winning combination was based on the birthdays of his family members and that he had consistently played the same numbers over the years.

“Meron pala talagang nananalo sa Lotto,” the new millionaire said upon claiming his prize.

The farmer plans to share part of his winnings with his children and purchase farmland so his family can finally cultivate land they own.

Meanwhile, PCSO also joined the nationwide celebration of the 128th Philippine Independence Day on 12 June. General Manager Melquiades Robles, Chairperson Retired Judge Felix Reyes, members of the Board of Directors and agency personnel participated in the flag-raising ceremony at Rizal Park, the wreath-laying rites at the monument of Dr. Jose Rizal and the civic-military parade at the Quirino Grandstand.

The agency said its participation reflects its commitment not only to charitable service but also to national initiatives that promote Filipino identity, freedom and unity.

Through its healthcare programs, community assistance initiatives, medicine donations and lottery operations that fund charity projects nationwide, PCSO continues to fulfill its mandate of providing meaningful support to millions of Filipinos under its enduring message: "PCSO, Hindi Umuurong sa Pagtulong!"