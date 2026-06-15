PCSO expands provincial healthcare access

Ruby Octava, a nurse with the PCSO Medical Services Department’s satellite division, presented the supplies to Andrea Peñaflor, an administrative representative for the province.

The contribution is part of the agency’s ongoing Medicine Donation Program, which provides in-kind medical relief to underserved regions.

The donation followed a large-scale health mission in Sta. Catalina, Ilocos Sur. Led by Dr. Rouel Aparato, chief of the PCSO Medical Services Department, the initiative provided free healthcare services to hundreds of local residents.

According to agency figures, 456 residents received free medical consultations, 119 beneficiaries received dental services, and six patients underwent electrocardiogram examinations.

The agency conducted the mission in partnership with Sta. Catalina Mayor Eugene Rapanut, regional government agencies and civic organizations.

Collaborators included the Department of Health, the Philippine National Police, the Bureau of Fire Protection, the Philippine Army, the Ilocos Sur Medical Society, and the Metro Vigan Cooperative Hospital, alongside local religious and charity foundations.

PCSO officials said the dual initiatives underscore the agency’s mandate to bring essential medical and dental care directly to Filipinos with limited access to healthcare resources.