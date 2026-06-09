PCSO expands healthcare outreach with medicines, missions and aid

At the PCSO Main Office in Mandaluyong City, Assistant General Manager for the Charity Sector Atty. Lauro Patiag led the turnover of medicines and vitamins to the Municipality of Malvar, Batangas under the agency's Medicine Donation Program.

The supplies were received by Mayor Ret. Admiral Artemio Abu, Municipal Health Officer Kierly Villanueva, Municipal Pharmacist Jonah Mae Leviste and representatives of the Malvar Youth Organization.

Abu said the assistance is especially significant for Malvar, one of the municipalities near Taal Volcano, where residents remain vulnerable to health risks associated with volcanic activity. He also thanked PCSO for its continued support of the municipality's healthcare programs.

PCSO also donated medicines and vitamins to the Philippine Army's 2nd Civil-Military Operations Company and 3rd Civil-Military Operations Battalion to support upcoming medical missions in the mountainous communities of Negros Oriental and Iloilo.

The turnover was led by Medical Officer Dr. Zelda Ganancial and Nurse Ruby Octava, with Corporal Romeo Aminaza receiving the supplies on behalf of the Army.

Meanwhile, the agency distributed 150 hygiene kits to Persons Deprived of Liberty at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology facility in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

The activity was led by PCSO Director Imelda Papin and Bulacan Branch Head Rolando Bugnot Jr., with the kits benefiting inmates in both the male and female dormitories.

Papin said the initiative reflects PCSO's commitment to providing assistance to all Filipinos regardless of their circumstances, while Bulacan Provincial Jail Administrator Jail Superintendent Lord Rogelio Montero said the donation would help improve sanitation and the welfare of the facility's inmates.

In Eastern Samar, PCSO also conducted a Health Caravan that provided free medical and dental services to residents of Dolores.

Led by Dr. Rouel Aparato and Dr. Juliet Diaz, the medical team served 171 individuals through free consultations, provided dental services to 91 patients and conducted six electrocardiogram procedures.

The activity was carried out in coordination with 4Ps Party-list Rep. Marcelino "Nonoy" Libanan and Eastern Samar Rep. Christopher Sheen Gonzales.

Mayor Dr. Zaldy Carpeso and Congressional District Operations Officer Viviane Alvarez thanked the agency for bringing essential healthcare services to the municipality.

PCSO said the initiatives are part of its continuing efforts to improve access to healthcare and deliver essential services to underserved communities, in line with the government's goal of prioritizing the health and well-being of Filipinos.