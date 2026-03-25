LTO personnel summoned over illegal transactions

An employee of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) has been handed a 90-day preventive suspension for their involvement in irregular activities related to transactions for the registration of motorcycles.
Based on the report signed by LTO Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao, the individual that held the role of Administrative Aide III has been charged for grave misconduct, soliciting monetary consideration, and conduct prejudicial to the service.
The charges were said to have stemmed from an unauthorized transaction where the employee allegedly received P100,000.
Further investigations into the transaction revealed that the individual authorized the use of her personal bank account for the receipt and turnover of funds for their assignment as a Courier Staff based on an issued Job Order.
LTO said that it had mandated for the termination of the order in accordance with ensuring that its standards of public trust and commitment to fair delivery of services are maintained.