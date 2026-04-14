LTO 6 reaches 78 colorum vans crackdown since January

In which private vehicle owners areinvolving private vehicle owners being recruited into informal transport arrangements.

He said some operators are lured into so-called “car rental” setups under the impression that it is a legitimate business activity, but without securing the required franchise from the LTFRB.

Under LTFRB Memorandum Circular No. 2024-038, which took effect in October 2024, the agency repealed earlier provisions that had allowed certain exemptions for car rental arrangements. The current policy requires all vehicles used for hire—including those under lease agreements—to secure proper franchise authority.

LTO-6 reiterated that violations will be met with appropriate administrative and legal sanctions, as enforcement operations across the region continue.

Authorities said the intensified campaign aims to curb unauthorized public transport operations and ensure passenger safety and regulatory compliance.