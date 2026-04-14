LTO 6 reaches 78 colorum vans crackdown since January

ILOILO CITY — The Land Transportation Office in Western Visayas (LTO-6) has apprehended two privately registered vans operating illegally as for-hire vehicles during an intensified anti-colorum operation in Iloilo City, bringing its total enforcement tally to 78 cases since January 2026.
The Regional Law Enforcement Section (RLES), led by Deputy Chief Relin Reyes, flagged down the vehicles during a roadside checkpoint along Benigno S. Aquino Jr. Avenue in the Mandurriao district.
Authorities said the first vehicle, a Nissan Urvan registered as a private vehicle, was found transporting 11 passengers without a franchise from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB). The second, a Toyota Hi-Ace also registered privately, was carrying nursing students who said they paid P2,200 for the trip.
The latest apprehensions follow a series of similar operations in Western Visayas, including a recent interception on April 13 in Guimbal, Iloilo, where a van carrying 12 passengers from San Jose, Antique, was stopped en route to Iloilo City.
In which private vehicle owners areinvolving private vehicle owners being recruited into informal transport arrangements.
He said some operators are lured into so-called “car rental” setups under the impression that it is a legitimate business activity, but without securing the required franchise from the LTFRB.
Under LTFRB Memorandum Circular No. 2024-038, which took effect in October 2024, the agency repealed earlier provisions that had allowed certain exemptions for car rental arrangements. The current policy requires all vehicles used for hire—including those under lease agreements—to secure proper franchise authority.
LTO-6 reiterated that violations will be met with appropriate administrative and legal sanctions, as enforcement operations across the region continue.
Authorities said the intensified campaign aims to curb unauthorized public transport operations and ensure passenger safety and regulatory compliance.