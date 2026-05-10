Two arrested in Laoag City theft of bus parts worth over P142,000

Investigation showed that mechanic June Baguionon was riding his kurong-kurong at around 12:25 p.m. when a concerned citizen informed him that individuals were allegedly taking scrap materials from the Fariñas Transit parking area.

Baguionon immediately relayed the information to on-duty security guard James Agbayni Calidro, who proceeded to verify the report. Upon checking the area, Calidro reportedly saw the suspects standing near the parking area while flagging down a tricycle.

The security guard then boarded Baguionon’s kurong-kurong and proceeded to the scene, where they allegedly caught the suspects loading several items into the tricycle before attempting to leave the area. The witnesses immediately intercepted the vehicle before it could exit the vicinity.

Authorities said that upon inspection of the tricycle, they recovered one sack and a bus radiator. When questioned, the suspects allegedly admitted that the radiator came from the Fariñas Transit parking area.

The tricycle driver was then instructed to proceed to the company office for verification. Further inspection of the recovered sack allegedly revealed one ECU wiring harness, one sensor wiring harness, one small wiring harness, and several tools believed to have been used in dismantling materials, including a hammer, wire cutter, and knife.

Responding police officers later arrived at the scene and arrested the suspects after informing them of their constitutional rights in a language known to them.

Recovered items were turned over to police investigators. Based on a spare parts quotation issued by Goldenasia Automotive Builders Inc., the stolen items included an intercooler assembly or radiator valued at P34,100, an ECU wiring harness worth P43,300, a sensor wiring harness worth P42,480, and a small wiring harness valued at P22,920.

The total estimated value of the recovered stolen items reached P142,800.