Solon seeks P15-B supplemental fund for Mindanao quake recovery

Lanao del Sur 1st District Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong filed the proposal to complement existing government response measures, including those funded through the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund, and provide additional resources for long-term recovery.

Adiong said the proposed funding would help fast-track the restoration of schools, health facilities, roads, bridges, irrigation systems, and support for families, workers, farmers, fisherfolk, and other vulnerable sectors affected by the disaster.

“Mindanao is reeling from one of the strongest earthquakes in recent memory. Our people need immediate help to rebuild their lives, restore essential services, and recover their livelihoods. This bill delivers the substantial resources required to accelerate relief and long-term rehabilitation,” he said.

Based on the measure, the Department of Agriculture, Department of Education, Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, and the National Housing Authority would each receive P2 billion. The Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Department of Health would each be allotted P1.5 billion for medical services, relief operations, and emergency cash assistance.

The Department of Public Works and Highways and local government units would also receive a significant portion of the proposed funding for infrastructure reconstruction, power restoration, and the rebuilding of schools and transportation facilities.

The bill also includes transparency provisions requiring all expenditures to be reported to Congress and the Commission on Audit and limits the use of the supplemental appropriation to areas directly affected by the earthquake.