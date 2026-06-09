Senate focuses on Mindanao quake response, eyes reconstruction funds

“For 2026, fortunately, there is a large allocation under the NDRRMC fund. We have almost P20 billion for reconstruction that the national government can use to rebuild damaged structures,” Gatchalian said. “There is also almost P50 billion under the Local Government Support Fund, which means LGUs can be directly assisted in their reconstruction efforts.”

The senator said reports from local officials indicate that government operations remain functional in affected areas, but many structures, particularly hospitals, sustained damage and require immediate attention.

Gatchalian said senators are coordinating with government agencies and preparing visits to Mindanao to assess conditions and identify assistance that can be delivered on the ground. He added that members of the Senate majority bloc are arranging schedules for possible visits within the week.

The lawmaker also expressed concern over damaged schools, especially as classes have just opened. “It is important that we are careful when it comes to schools because we cannot compromise the safety of our students,” he said.

According to Gatchalian, the Department of Education can draw from nearly P80 billion allocated this year for school building construction and repairs. He said funding is not expected to be a major obstacle in restoring damaged educational facilities.

He added that the Senate is reviewing available government resources and may study the need for a supplemental budget if existing funds prove insufficient amid other challenges, including rising oil prices and the effects of El Niño.

“Our focus right now is helping our fellow Filipinos in Mindanao and ensuring assistance reaches local governments and affected communities,” Gatchalian said.