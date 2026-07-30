More recently, the Vice President has been vocal among her supporters in The Hague. Rep. Zia Adiong believes this is part of her effort to rally support for a possible 2028 presidential bid.

“Nagra-rally lang siya ng support,” he said during a press conference.

While many are waiting to hear Duterte directly deny the allegations before the impeachment court, Adiong said she appears to be avoiding the proceedings and instead chooses to engage with her supporters.

“Umiiwas siya sa impeachment trial, pero doon siya pumupunta sa kanyang comfort zone,” he said.

Adiong believes this reflects her efforts to position herself for the presidency, adding that the impeachment trial will allow the public to judge whether she is worthy or fit to seek the country's highest office amid the allegations she faces.

Meanwhile, Ridon said what matters most is that the truth comes out through the lengthy impeachment process. He said every article and every hearing should ultimately lead to the truth, while whatever the Vice President does outside the impeachment proceedings is a separate matter that will continue to generate its own headlines.

“Pagka natapos lahat ng ito eh dapat yung katotohanan na yung mag-emerge from each and every trial date and each and every article,” Ridon said.