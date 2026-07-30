Award-winning actor Martin del Rosario has built an impressive body of work portraying LGBTQ+ characters. He played Gab in Dagitab, a role that earned him a Gawad Urian Best Supporting Actor award. He also portrayed Barbs in Born Beautiful and Warren Panti in The Panti Sisters.
In an interview on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, Del Rosario said he has no reservations about taking on gay roles as long as the material is worthwhile.
"As long as maganda 'yung story, ikagaganda 'to ng career ko, I don't mind playing gay characters," he said.
For the actor, being typecast has never been an issue.
"I see to it na bawat gay role na ginagawa ko, iba-iba naman eh. So hindi ka mata-typecast as long as hindi pare-parehas 'yung binibigay mo," he explained.
In David R. Corpuz's Cinemalaya competition entry Tayo Lang ang Nakakaalam, Del Rosario plays Neil, a reserved gay man opposite Miguel Odron's character, Bong.
"In the movie, I portray the role of Neil, gay man na sobrang restrained. And in the movie, Miguel Odron plays Bong and whatever we have, kami lang ang nakakaalam," he shared.
Asked about people questioning his sexual orientation because of how convincingly he portrays gay characters, Del Rosario said he has long stopped paying attention to the speculation.
"Even if they make gossip about me or made an investigation to prove their point, hindi ako naaapektuhan kasi simula nung pumasok ako sa showbiz, which is 16 years ago, hanggang ngayon may ganyan pa rin. Manhid na ako. I don't care anymore."