Award-winning actor Martin del Rosario has built an impressive body of work portraying LGBTQ+ characters. He played Gab in Dagitab, a role that earned him a Gawad Urian Best Supporting Actor award. He also portrayed Barbs in Born Beautiful and Warren Panti in The Panti Sisters.

In an interview on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, Del Rosario said he has no reservations about taking on gay roles as long as the material is worthwhile.