According to the NGO, election-related risks are being compounded by long-standing political rivalries and the onset of the rainy season, which could trigger displacement and humanitarian concerns.

CCAA said violence in Muslim Mindanao has historically increased during election years, warning that the simultaneous conduct of the Bangsamoro parliamentary elections and the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (BSK) polls could further heighten tensions.

"The risks are already manifest and are likely to intensify as the campaign period begins," the report said.

Since the filing of certificates of candidacy began in May, CCAA's Critical Events Monitoring System (CEMS) has recorded 229 violent incidents and 85 deaths.

The group also noted that despite the implementation of the gun ban on July 16, it documented 24 incidents involving firearms and explosives, averaging nearly two incidents a day.

Among the incidents cited were recurring clashes in the Special Geographic Area involving local officials and Moro Islamic Liberation Front commanders, an ambush targeting a barangay chairman in Sultan sa Barongis, renewed clan violence in Rajah Buayan, and political clashes in Datu Odin Sinsuat.

To strengthen election monitoring, CCAA launched Boto Mo Bangsamoro!, an initiative that provides real-time, community-based reporting on election-related violence and conflict ahead of the September parliamentary elections and the November BSK polls.

The organization said the initiative combines its Conflict Alert monitoring system, Critical Events Monitoring System, and Early Response Network to provide verified updates for the media, stakeholders, and policymakers.