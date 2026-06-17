LTFRB suspends 24 buses after deadly Baguio road crash

“We commit to an impartial and no-nonsense investigation not only because it is our mandate, but because it is the life and limb of commuters that are at stake when it comes to public transportation,” LTFRB Chairman Vigor Mendoza II said on Wednesday.

The agency imposed a 30-day suspension on the operation of the 24 buses while it investigates possible violations of the terms and conditions of the company's Certificate of Public Convenience.

“The passenger bus involved in the road crash that happened on Tuesday, June 16, on Kilometer 6, Marcos Highway in Baguio City is a unit owned by North Genesis Bus Line Inc.,” the LTFRB said.

The bus conductor reportedly died after becoming trapped inside the vehicle, while six passengers sustained injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The LTFRB also issued a show cause order directing the bus company to subject all its drivers to mandatory drug testing and have the 24 suspended units undergo roadworthiness inspections.

The company was likewise ordered to surrender the license plates of the suspended buses to ensure compliance with the suspension order.

Despite the sanctions, the LTFRB emphasized the need to expedite the release of insurance claims for the family of the deceased conductor and the injured passengers.

Chairman Mendoza also directed LTFRB regional officials to regularly monitor the company's compliance with insurance payments and other directives issued by the agency.