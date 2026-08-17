The order was issued upon the recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council following heavy rainfall warnings from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

“Upon the recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, and in view of the Heavy Rainfall Warnings issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) relative to the continuous heavy rainfall associated with the Southwest Monsoon, government offices are directed to implement appropriate alternative work arrangements,” the memorandum read.

Government agencies involved in basic and health services, disaster preparedness and response, and other vital services were directed to continue operations and provide necessary services.

The Palace also ordered the implementation of alternative learning modes for classes at all levels in public and private schools in the covered areas unless their respective local chief executives issue different directives.

Local chief executives may also cancel or suspend classes and government work in areas not covered by the memorandum, subject to existing laws and regulations.

For the private sector, the suspension of work or implementation of alternative work arrangements will be left to the discretion of management.