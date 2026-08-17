The lighthearted moment came after the two clashed during Ferrer’s cross-examination of state auditor Xylene Mae del Campo.

Kapunan repeatedly objected to Ferrer’s questioning, arguing that the defense lawyer was posing “misleading questions” to the prosecution witness.

“Never mind if you are on cross… misleading questions are not allowed even on cross. I don’t think I need to lecture you on that,” Kapunan said.

“They are allowed,” Ferrer responded.

As the exchange grew tense, impeachment court presiding officer Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero urged both sides not to allow emotions to interfere with their duties.

“Your honor please, I’m preventing myself from giving her a spanking,” Kapunan replied.

Despite the exchange, Ferrer said she respected the veteran litigator and even described Kapunan as her “idol.”

Nothing personal

Speaking to reporters after Monday’s hearing, both lawyers maintained that their courtroom clashes were strictly professional.

“Yeah, we’re okay… Atty. Lorna and I are actually okay, she’s like a mother,” Ferrer said.

Kapunan said she had advised the younger lawyer to stay away from social media because of the criticism public figures can receive online.

“Don’t look on social media because sometimes it’s very hurting,” Kapunan recalled telling Ferrer. “She said ‘okay,’ she also said ‘we’re good, we’re good.’”

Their interaction underscored that despite their opposing roles in the impeachment trial, the lawyers were leaving their courtroom battles inside the chamber.