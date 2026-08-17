Lapira was charged with bigamy after marrying Jimmy Fariscal while her marriage to Japanese national Takahiko Sato was supposedly still subsisting.

In her defense, Lapira argued that her first marriage was void from the beginning because no marriage ceremony was held and no marriage license was issued.

The local civil registrar confirmed that it had no record of an application for a marriage license for Lapira and Sato.

Citing Pulido v. People, the Supreme Court stressed that the existence of a valid prior marriage is an essential element of the crime of bigamy.

The high court found that the prosecution failed to establish the validity of Lapira’s first marriage. With an essential element of bigamy unproven, the Court found reasonable doubt and acquitted her.