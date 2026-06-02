LTFRB suspends 20 buses, trucks after deadly road crashes

The agency also issued separate show cause orders to Victory Liner Inc., Philtranco Service Enterprises Inc. and a trucking operator as it investigates the incidents and determines possible liabilities.

"We want to identify a pattern of possible negligence, behavior and infrastructure problems that contribute to road crashes. And we want to establish measures out of these investigations to ensure the safety of all road users," LTFRB Chairman Vigor Mendoza II said.

The LTFRB said it is investigating three separate crashes in Nueva Ecija and Quezon province to determine accountability and identify measures that could improve road safety.

Among the suspended units are 15 buses operated by Victory Liner, which were placed under a 30-day preventive suspension following a crash in San Jose City, Nueva Ecija, that left one passenger dead after a collision involving a truck.

The board also suspended a Philtranco bus involved in a fatal road accident in Plaridel, Quezon, where one passenger died.

In a separate case, four trucks owned by Melencio Magtalas were suspended after one of the company's units was involved in a multiple-vehicle collision in Lucena City.

"The franchise that the government gives through the LTFRB is a privilege that comes with an obligation to ensure the safety and welfare of not only the passengers but all road users," Mendoza said.

He warned operators that failure to comply with the show cause orders could lead to stricter sanctions, including the cancellation of their franchises.

"We will not hesitate to cancel it once we find out that the operator is not complying with the rules and regulations and demands that come with the authority to operate," he added.