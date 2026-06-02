LTFRB grounds bus units after deadly road crashes

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Tuesday ordered the suspension of 20 passenger buses and cargo trucks owned by three transport companies following three separate fatal road crashes in Central Luzon and Calabarzon.
The regulatory board issued separate show-cause orders to Victory Liner Inc., Philtranco Service Enterprises Inc. and a commercial trucking firm as part of a broader crackdown on fleet negligence.
“We want to identify a pattern of possible negligence, behavior and infrastructure problems that contribute to road crashes,” LTFRB chairperson Vigor Mendoza II said. “We want to establish measures out of these investigations to ensure the safety of all road users.”
Regulators imposed a 30-day temporary suspension on 15 Victory Liner buses following a crash in San Jose City, Nueva Ecija, that killed one passenger. The wreck involved a wayward cargo truck colliding with the passenger bus.
The board also suspended a Philtranco bus unit after a separate crash in Plaridel, Quezon province, left one passenger dead.