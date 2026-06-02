LTFRB grounds bus units after deadly road crashes

“We want to identify a pattern of possible negligence, behavior and infrastructure problems that contribute to road crashes,” LTFRB chairperson Vigor Mendoza II said. “We want to establish measures out of these investigations to ensure the safety of all road users.”

Regulators imposed a 30-day temporary suspension on 15 Victory Liner buses following a crash in San Jose City, Nueva Ecija, that killed one passenger. The wreck involved a wayward cargo truck colliding with the passenger bus.

The board also suspended a Philtranco bus unit after a separate crash in Plaridel, Quezon province, left one passenger dead.