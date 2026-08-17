Globe said government, technology companies, schools and families have distinct but complementary responsibilities in creating safer digital spaces.

“Secretary Angara’s call recognizes that protecting children online requires coordinated action across the digital ecosystem. Globe is ready to support DepEd and work with government, schools, parents and technology platforms to help create a safer online environment for young Filipinos,” Globe General Counsel Atty. Froilan Castelo said.

“Everyone has a role to play. Platforms must strengthen protections for younger users, parents need effective tools and guidance, and young people need the skills to navigate digital spaces safely and responsibly,” he added.

Globe said social media platforms should provide age-appropriate experiences, strengthen content moderation and improve parental controls, while telecommunications companies can provide network-level protections, online safety education and tools allowing families to manage children's digital activities.

The company cited UNICEF’s position that age restrictions alone are insufficient to protect children online, with broader measures such as safer platform design, effective content moderation and support for parents and caregivers also needed.

Globe said its approach favors guided access, stronger platform accountability and parental controls rather than relying solely on restrictions.

The telco also highlighted its Digital Thumbprint Program, which provides students, parents, teachers and community leaders with training in digital citizenship, cybersecurity, cyberbullying prevention, media and information literacy, and online safety.

Globe said stronger platform protections, responsible parenting and digital literacy could help young Filipinos benefit from technology while reducing their exposure to online risks.