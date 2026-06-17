DoST, JICA bolster data security under GATES

In an interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE on Tuesday, DoST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. said the program incorporates cybersecurity measures to protect data from hacking attempts through monitoring and detection systems.

DoST assistant scientist and GATES program manager Mylene Jerez said data privacy remains a priority, with safeguards in place to prevent artificial intelligence systems from exposing sensitive personal information.

“These mechanisms are in place to make sure that the data is kept private,” Jerez said.

JICA DXLab head Atsushi Yamanaka said artificial intelligence can be used both as a threat and as a tool for protection, underscoring the need for strong cybersecurity frameworks.

“AI can be used in both ways, in terms of harming people and harming society. You can think about how they can use misinformation and so on, but at the same time, there is a way to protect AI or some of those different cybersecurity elements as well,” Yamanaka said.