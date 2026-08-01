According to DHSUD, the project became the 25th ECMP development to receive land acquisition support since the program's revival. The awarding ceremony was led by DHSUD Regional Office 2 Director Marvin Feraren, SHFC North Luzon Vice President Jones Tomas and local government officials.

"Alinsunod sa direktiba ni Pangulong BBM, mas paiigtingin pa natin ang pagpapalawak at pagpapaganda ng ECMP sa iba’t-ibang bahagi ng bansa," Aliling said.

"Patuloy natin isusulong ang ECMP upang mapalitan natin ang pangamba ng seguridad, kapanatagan at bagong pag-asa ang mas maraming pamilyang Pilipino," he added.

The DHSUD said similar ECMP assistance has also been extended to beneficiaries in Cagayan, Bacolod City and Zamboanga City as part of the nationwide implementation of the Expanded 4PH Program.

In Solana, Cagayan, 77 families from the Ibay CMP Homeowners' Association Inc. received assistance for the acquisition of a 1.1-hectare property occupied by their community.

Meanwhile, more than 134 families from the Amianan CMP Homeowners' Association in Barangay Sagat, Cordon, Isabela, were also provided with land acquisition assistance.

In Bacolod City, over 200 members of the LK Yuman Homeowners' Association Inc. Phases 1 and 2 in Barangay Cabug received financial assistance to acquire the land they occupy.

In Zamboanga City, 115 members of the Maria Navarro Homeowners' Association Inc. in Barangay Recodo received land acquisition assistance after waiting 17 years to secure ownership of their community.

DHSUD said a total of 47 ECMP projects have so far been approved nationwide, benefiting more than 8,100 families. Of these, 3,729 families have already received either land titles or certificates of lot allotment.

The agency said the program forms part of the Expanded 4PH initiative aimed at strengthening security of tenure and providing affordable and dignified housing opportunities for more Filipino families.