PCSO airlifts relief packs after 5.8-magnitude quake in Glan

The relief goods were loaded onto a Philippine Air Force C-295 aircraft at Villamor Air Base and flown to General Santos City at around 7:30 a.m. in coordination with the Office of Civil Defense to ensure the immediate delivery of assistance to affected communities. The latest deployment forms part of the government's continuing response following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck the region on 8 June.

PCSO General Manager Melquiades A. Robles said the agency remains committed to supporting affected communities through close coordination with national and local government partners. The ChariTimba packages contain essential food items for families displaced or affected by the earthquakes, with the agency ready to provide additional assistance as needed.