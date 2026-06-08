PCSO mobilizes aid for Mindanao earthquake victims

PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles said the move was in response to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive to swiftly deliver aid to affected areas.

According to Robles, AAC partners in Mindanao immediately coordinated with local stakeholders and launched relief efforts to assist residents impacted by the powerful earthquake.

The quake struck off Sarangani at 7:37 a.m., damaging buildings, disrupting utility services and prompting the suspension of classes and government work in several areas as authorities assessed the extent of the damage.

Robles commended the swift response of the agency's partners, saying it reflected the PCSO's commitment to helping Filipinos during times of crisis.

“Sa panahon ng sakuna, mas lalong nakikita ang tunay na diwa ng malasakit. Our KawanggaWarriors are showing up when our kababayans need us the most,” Robles said.

“Through the collective efforts of PCSO and our Authorized Agent Corporations, we will continue to extend help, hope, and immediate support to families affected by this earthquake,” he added.

Robles said the PCSO remains committed to assisting communities during calamities and emphasized the crucial role of its partner network in ensuring the rapid delivery of aid.

“Ang PCSO ay laging handang umalalay sa ating mga kababayan, lalo na sa panahon ng matinding pangangailangan. We thank our AAC partners in Mindanao for acting with urgency, compassion, and a shared commitment to public service,” he said.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported strong shaking across several parts of Mindanao, with damage reported in General Santos City and nearby areas. Authorities also warned of possible aftershocks.

The PCSO said its partners will continue coordinating with local government units and other agencies to identify priority needs and facilitate the delivery of assistance as relief and recovery efforts continue.