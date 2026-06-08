PCSO, corporate partners deliver emergency aid to earthquake victims

The tectonic earthquake struck off Sarangani at 7:37 a.m. Monday, damaging buildings, disrupting utility services and prompting officials to suspend classes and government operations across several provinces.

State-run Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported high earthquake intensities in parts of Sarangani and South Cotabato, warning residents that significant damage and aftershocks are expected.

The structural toll includes reported damage in General Santos City and neighboring areas.

Robles commended the agency’s authorized agent corporations in Mindanao for initiating immediate ground support and relief coordination with local local government units.

“In times of disaster, the true spirit of compassion shines through,” Robles said. “Through the collective efforts of the PCSO and our authorized agent corporations, we will continue to extend help, hope and immediate support to families affected by this earthquake.”

Agency officials assured the public that its network of regional partners will remain on the ground to assess evolving local needs and facilitate the delivery of recovery assistance as rehabilitation efforts begin.