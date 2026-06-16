Digiplus climbs Fortune SEA 500 as revenue tops P84B

The operator of BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone ranked No. 215 this year, up from No. 223 in 2024, its third consecutive appearance on Fortune's annual list of Southeast Asia's 500 largest companies by revenue.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company said the ranking comes after it delivered revenues of $1.46 billion, or P84.2 billion, in 2025, up 12 percent from the previous year despite a changing regulatory environment and intensifying competition in the online gaming sector.

The company attributed the growth to disciplined execution across its business segments and continued investment in product development, including the rollout of more than 500 new e-games and self-developed livestreaming titles across its platforms.

"We are proud to once again be part of the prestigious Fortune Southeast Asia 500," said DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio H. Tanco.

"Making the list for the third straight year and moving up the ranks reflects the scale we have built and the consistency of our performance. We celebrate how far DigiPlus has come and remain committed to building a world-class technology and entertainment company."

The Fortune Southeast Asia 500, modeled after the Fortune 500 and Fortune Global 500, ranks companies in Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Cambodia by annual revenue.

The list is regarded as a benchmark of corporate scale, financial performance, and economic contribution in one of the world's fastest-growing regions.

Beyond revenue growth, DigiPlus said it will continue to strengthen its responsible gaming and compliance initiatives after launching the country's first surety bond program for players, enhancing in-app player protection tools, and expanding customer service touchpoints both online and offline.

The company is also pursuing expansion opportunities at home and abroad. DigiPlus is preparing to enter Brazil and South Africa to pursue new growth markets beyond Southeast Asia.

Earlier this year, DigiPlus completed a HK$1.6 billion, or approximately P12 billion, subscription to convertible bonds issued by International Entertainment Corp.