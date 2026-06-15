DigiPlus raises global golf standards

While DigiPlus — through its flagship brand BingoPlus — builds the local foundation by supporting the Philippine Sports Commission’s "Fairway to the Future" grassroots program, the Philippine ADT Open acts as the ultimate proving ground as it establishes the high-stakes arena where emerging domestic talent can directly transition from foundational development into international professional play.

"Our commitment as a digital entertainment leader goes hand in hand with actively elevating Filipino sports and culture,” said Tanco, whose firm serves as the country’s premier digital entertainment provider behind BingoPlus, ArenaPlus and GameZone.

“We continue to invest in these initiatives because our athletes need world-class platforms to reach their full potential. Beyond expanding golf's domestic reach, this tournament provides the critical infrastructure to elevate Filipino golfers onto the global stage."