DigiPlus retains 'Digital Operator of the Year' title

DigiPlus Interactive Corp. has been named Digital Operator of the Year at the 2026 Global Gaming Awards Asia-Pacific, marking its second consecutive win in the category.

The digital entertainment provider, which operates BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone, received the award during a 2 June ceremony at the Conrad Manila.

The Global Gaming Awards, powered by Global Gaming Insider, recognize excellence in innovation, player experience, responsible gaming, and operational success across land-based and online gaming sectors. Winners are selected by a panel of industry executives, with voting independently adjudicated by KPMG.

DigiPlus won the digital operator category from a shortlist of eight nominees across the Asia-Pacific region. Judges cited the company's 2025 performance, the addition of more than 500 electronic games to its platforms, and the introduction of new responsible gaming tools.

The company has continued its expansion in 2026 through partnerships with boxer Manny Pacquiao and the National Basketball Association.

DigiPlus also placed as the first runner-up in the Corporate Social Responsibility of the Year category. The awards panel recognized the DigiPlus Foundation for providing healthcare, education, disaster relief, and social empowerment programs to more than 1 million beneficiaries in the Philippines.

"These prestigious international industry accolades reflect DigiPlus’ unwavering pursuit of excellence and our drive to continuously innovate, deepen player engagement, and champion responsible gaming," DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio H. Tanco said in a statement. "Together with the recognition for DigiPlus Foundation, this back-to-back win affirms our commitment to delivering world-class digital entertainment to Filipinos while contributing to nation-building."

The Global Gaming Awards also hosts annual events for the Americas and the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) regions.