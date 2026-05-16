DigiPlus Foundation launches Charity tab on BingoPlus app

Users may also view real-time project progress, top contributors, impact statistics, and partner organizations through the platform.

The foundation said the feature aims to make community engagement more transparent and accessible while connecting digital participation with on-ground social impact.

“More than building a space of trust and transparency, the Foundation also aims to make the Charity tab a living library of stories by everyday heroes,” the organization said.

DigiPlus Foundation also announced that it will unveil its “biggest and most meaningful set of commitments to date” during BingoPlus Night 2026 on May 19.

“The gift of giving never stops with DigiPlus Foundation,” it said. “With the BingoPlus Charity tab, everyone is now within arm’s reach of handing out the next set of meals, pushing the next medical mission, and building the next classroom.”

DigiPlus Interactive Corp., the company behind BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone, said the foundation continues to focus on programs related to education, healthcare, livelihood, disaster resilience, and inclusive development.