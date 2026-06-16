Digiplus in Fortune SEA 500 as revenue tops P84B

DigiPlus Interactive Corp. (DigiPlus) climbed eight spots in the 2025 Fortune Southeast Asia 500 after posting more than P84 billion in revenues buoyed by the growing scale of the local digital entertainment industry.

The operator of BingoPlus, ArenaPlus and GameZone ranked No. 215 this year, up from No. 223 in 2024, its third consecutive appearance on Fortune's annual list of Southeast Asia's 500 largest companies by revenue.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company said the ranking comes after it delivered revenues of $1.46 billion, or P84.2 billion, in 2025, up 12 percent from the previous year despite a changing regulatory environment and intensifying competition in the online gaming sector.