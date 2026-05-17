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DigiPlus Foundation launches Charity tab on BingoPlus app

A DIGIPLUS Foundation volunteer assists a community member during a local outreach activity, as BingoPlus users can now track the foundation’s projects and social causes directly through the BingoPlus app.
A DIGIPLUS Foundation volunteer assists a community member during a local outreach activity, as BingoPlus users can now track the foundation’s projects and social causes directly through the BingoPlus app.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of DigiPlus
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The DigiPlus Foundation has launched a new Charity tab on the BingoPlus app, allowing users to track the foundation’s social development projects and community initiatives in real time.

A HEALTHCARE worker walks past a community facility supported by the DigiPlus Foundation, formerly known as the BingoPlus Foundation, as the organization prepares for a major expansion of its social development initiatives nationwide.
A HEALTHCARE worker walks past a community facility supported by the DigiPlus Foundation, formerly known as the BingoPlus Foundation, as the organization prepares for a major expansion of its social development initiatives nationwide.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of DigiPlus

The foundation, formerly known as the BingoPlus Foundation, said the feature is part of its continuing expansion of programs focused on food security, healthcare access, and classroom-building investments.

A DIGIPLUS Foundation volunteer assists a community member during a local outreach activity, as BingoPlus users can now track the foundation’s projects and social causes directly through the BingoPlus app.
DigiPlus Foundation launches Charity tab on BingoPlus app

According to the foundation, the Charity tab enables BingoPlus users to monitor project progress, view impact statistics, identify partner organizations, and follow top contributors directly within the app.

“More than building a space of trust and transparency, the Foundation also aims to make the Charity tab a living library of stories by everyday heroes,” the organization said.

The DigiPlus Foundation also announced that it will unveil its “biggest and most meaningful set of commitments to date” during BingoPlus Night 2026 on 19 May.

The foundation said the platform aims to connect digital engagement with on-ground community programs, including medical missions, feeding initiatives, and classroom construction projects.

DigiPlus Foundation is the social development arm of DigiPlus Interactive Corp., the company behind BingoPlus, ArenaPlus and GameZone.

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