DigiPlus Foundation launches Charity tab on BingoPlus app

According to the foundation, the Charity tab enables BingoPlus users to monitor project progress, view impact statistics, identify partner organizations, and follow top contributors directly within the app.

“More than building a space of trust and transparency, the Foundation also aims to make the Charity tab a living library of stories by everyday heroes,” the organization said.

The DigiPlus Foundation also announced that it will unveil its “biggest and most meaningful set of commitments to date” during BingoPlus Night 2026 on 19 May.

The foundation said the platform aims to connect digital engagement with on-ground community programs, including medical missions, feeding initiatives, and classroom construction projects.

DigiPlus Foundation is the social development arm of DigiPlus Interactive Corp., the company behind BingoPlus, ArenaPlus and GameZone.