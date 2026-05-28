DigiPlus tightens ESG play ahead of SEC crackdown

DigiPlus said the report was approved by its Board of Directors and Corporate Governance Committee and is aligned with international sustainability reporting frameworks.

“DigiPlus structured its ESG reporting around major global frameworks, including the Integrated Reporting Framework, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board for Casino & Gaming and Internet Media & Services, the Global Reporting Initiative, the Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, and the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard,” the company said.

The company disclosed baseline data covering Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions and outlined the results of its climate-related physical and transition risk assessment.

DigiPlus said it also conducted a climate scenario analysis covering both its digital platforms and physical branches as part of efforts to assess operational exposure to climate-related disruptions.

The report mapped out changes to the company’s ESG governance structure, including the formation of a dedicated Sustainability Unit under its Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, and Sustainability Department.

Oversight of ESG matters remains with the Board Corporate Governance Committee.

The company also introduced six ESG reporting pillars covering governance, customer experience, responsible gaming, workplace policies, economic impact, and climate risk management.

As part of the push, DigiPlus said it expanded player protection measures, employee training, and coordination with regulators, while also highlighting its economic contributions through job creation, expanded access to payments, and community programs through the DigiPlus Foundation.

The SEC’s Memorandum Circular No. 16 requires listed firms to adopt Philippine Financial Reporting Standards S1 and S2 beginning with this year’s reporting cycle, raising disclosure standards around climate risks, governance, and sustainability-related financial impacts.

DigiPlus operates gaming and entertainment platforms BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone.