DigiPlus taps veteran banker as president

"Bringing Ping Chen on board at this exact moment is a strategic move for DigiPlus. His extensive global experience, strategic insight, and proven leadership capabilities position him well to help steer the Company through our next phase of expansion and long-term value creation,” DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio H. Tanco said.

Chen brings more than two decades of experience in investment banking, corporate finance, technology, strategic investments and executive leadership to the role.

"My mandate is to help design our long-term strategy and execute, also to improve our financial performance and operational efficiency, to deliver higher values to investors and achieve sustainable growth.

By navigating recent market transitions with prudence and deploying our resources strategically, we will expand our digital entertainment ecosystem and further elevate the user experience across our platforms," Chen said.

Meanwhile, Tanco cited outgoing president Andy Tsui for helping position the company for its next stage of growth.

"We thank Mr. Andy Tsui for his accomplished tenure at DigiPlus as President, during which he advanced key strategic initiatives, strengthened organizational capabilities, and championed the continued growth of the business... Your shoes will be too big to fill," Tanco said.

Chen holds a Master of Philosophy in Financial Engineering from the University of Cambridge and a Master of Engineering in Electrical and Electronic Engineering with Management Studies from Imperial College London, where he graduated at the top of the first class.

Before joining DigiPlus, he served as chief financial officer, chief investment officer and executive committee member of one of Asia’s largest publicly listed technology and services conglomerates.

Earlier, he spent 20 years in global investment banking in Hong Kong and London, holding senior leadership positions at Moelis & Company, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi and Morgan Stanley.