DigiPlus maps out long-term growth agenda

DigiPlus Interactive Corp. has outlined a long-term growth agenda to further expand its digital entertainment business while advancing responsible gaming, corporate governance, and community investment.

The company said Wednesday it launched its “Entertainment for Good” framework, which integrates product innovation, player protection, social impact, and governance into its growth strategy.

“Guided by our ‘Entertainment for Good’ vision, we continue to invest in innovation and technology to deliver the best possible entertainment experiences for our customers while ensuring that our commitment to player protection, strong corporate governance, and positive community impact grows alongside our business,” DigiPlus President Ping Chen said.