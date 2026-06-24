DigiPlus maps out long-term growth agenda

DigiPlus Interactive Corp. has outlined a long-term growth agenda to further expand its digital entertainment business while advancing responsible gaming, corporate governance, and community investment.
The company said Wednesday it launched its “Entertainment for Good” framework, which integrates product innovation, player protection, social impact, and governance into its growth strategy.
“Guided by our ‘Entertainment for Good’ vision, we continue to invest in innovation and technology to deliver the best possible entertainment experiences for our customers while ensuring that our commitment to player protection, strong corporate governance, and positive community impact grows alongside our business,” DigiPlus President Ping Chen said.
Under the new framework, DigiPlus committed to continuing to invest in product innovation and partnerships, including Pinoy Drop Ball Turbo on BingoPlus, ArenaPlus’ NBA tie-up in the Philippines, and collaborations with Manny Pacquiao.
It is strengthening responsible gaming with better in-app safeguards, 24/7 support, education programs, and a surety bond program.
Through the DigiPlus Foundation, it allocated P84 million in 2025, benefiting nearly one million Filipinos, supporting robotics programs, disaster response, and earthquake relief.
On governance, ArenaPlus joined the Sportradar Integrity Exchange to monitor betting activity, and DigiPlus released its 2025 Integrated Report to set its ESG baseline.
The company continues to grow, earning a spot in the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 for the third year and winning Digital Operator of the Year at the 2026 Global Gaming Awards Asia-Pacific.