BingoPlus marks anniversary, reports P2.25 trillion in payouts

The company also reported a record payout of P935,262,012 on 6 June 2025, alongside 2,482 million-peso jackpot wins across its gaming portfolio, led by Super Ace, Super Ace Jackpot, and Lucky Spin.

Its corporate social arm, the DigiPlus Foundation, said it invested PHP 84.2 million in community programs, covering 57 initiatives and reaching 976,759 beneficiaries.

BingoPlus said its platform recorded 214,852 active user interactions daily, with 628,459 gaming actions driven by community engagement and 11,437 content creators producing 17,854 posts.

The company said it plans to continue expanding its operations under its “Step into the Next PLUS” campaign, highlighting its presence in major events and entertainment properties nationwide.