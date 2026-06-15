PCSO brings free healthcare, medicine aid to Ilocos Sur, Zamboanga del Norte

The outreach activity was held in partnership with Mayor Eugene Rapanut and supported by various government agencies, civic organizations, and community groups, including the Department of Health, Provincial Government of Ilocos Sur, Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Army, local hospitals, and volunteer organizations.

PCSO said the initiative aims to improve access to essential healthcare services by providing free consultations, medicines, and dental care, particularly to communities with limited access to medical assistance.

Meanwhile, the agency also reaffirmed its commitment to public health by donating assorted medicines worth ₱60,000 to the Provincial Government of Zamboanga del Norte during a turnover ceremony held on 3 June at the Conservatory Building in Mandaluyong City.

Ruby Octava, Nurse III of the PCSO Medical Services Department Satellite Division, formally turned over the donated medicines to Andrea Peñaflor, administrative staff representative of the provincial government.

The donation forms part of the agency's Medicine Donation Program, an initiative that supports local government units and health facilities by providing essential medicines to underserved communities.