PCSO mounts nationwide relief, healthcare push

On 28 May, Medical Services Department manager Dr. Clarissa Ferrer presented a variety of medicines and vitamins to Laurel, Batangas Mayor Lyndon Bruce.

Bruce said the supplies would safeguard the health of seniors and chronically ill residents in his municipality.

He cited that Laurel faces heightened respiratory and environmental health risks because of its proximity to the active Taal Volcano, which regularly exposes residents to volcanic ash and airborne pollutants.

On the same day, the agency sent separate medical provisions to the Philippine Army’s 2nd Civil-Military Operations Company and 3rd Civil-Military Operations Battalion.

Medical officer Dr. Zelda Ganancial and nurse Ruby Octava turned over the vitamins and medicines to Cpl. Romeo Aminaza.

The military will use the donations for upcoming medical missions in the rugged, mountainous regions of Negros Oriental and Iloilo, where rural residents lack access to basic pharmacy services.

Beyond medical supplies, the agency addressed sanitation needs within the correctional system by distributing 150 hygiene kits to incarcerated individuals at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology facility in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.